HEC Extends Registration and License Validity Date for Digital Learning and Skills Enrichment Initiative

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has extended the registration and license validity date for the Digital Learning and Skills Enrichment Initiative (DLSEI).

According to details, the registration and license validity date for DLSEI has been extended till 31 December 2022. All currently enrolled students and alumni of HEC-recognized universities are eligible to apply.

Under the DLSEI, the HEC in collaboration with Coursera, the US-based online course provider, is offering online courses to enable Pakistani students to acquire new skills.

Students and alumni can enroll in more than 1,000 online courses related to many fields, including business, computer science, information technology, data science, language learning, life sciences, and personal development.

These online courses have been drafted by around 100 of Coursera’s partners including Amazon, IBM, Intel, Google, Yale University, Duke University, Imperial College London, and John Hopkins University.

At the successful completion of the course, registered individuals can also get a certificate which can serve as proof for an employer that one is familiar with cutting-edge tools and skills needed for a competitive career globally.