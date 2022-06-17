Coach Suspended for Allegedly Gang-Raping a Female Cricketer

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended a regional coach and initiated an inquiry against him for alleged gang rape after a female cricketer filed an FIR at Gaggu Mandi police station.

According to the available evidence and the victim’s video message, the coach suggested the girl who was a fast bowler to join the college cricket team and also promised her a job five years ago.

The victim also claimed that the coach began inviting her to his house on weekends and that three years ago, he along with his friends, intoxicated her and raped her.

According to the girl’s written statement, the coach and his friends filmed her and then continued to blackmail her while also posting the videos on social media.

She further claimed that they stole four tola gold, Rs. 60,000, and her mobile phone from her while they also sexually harassed numerous other women in the past.

She claimed she was kidnapped and tortured and gang-raped. Meanwhile, the coach got a fake nikahnama and started introducing her as his wife.

After receiving the victim’s complaint, cricket board director, Nadeem Khan, ordered a thorough investigation while the coach is currently out on bail, and the main suspect is in police custody.