KEMU and NUST Win Pakistan Universities Debating Championship

King Edward Medical University (KEMU), Lahore, and the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Islamabad, have respectively won the Urdu and English debate contests in the National Round of Pakistan Universities Debating Championship 2021-22.

The national and final round of the Championship was held at HEC Secretariat, following the regional rounds held earlier in five regions of the country, including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and ICT/AJK/Gilgit-Baltistan.

ALSO READ HEC Extends Registration and License Validity Date for Digital Learning and Skills Enrichment Initiative

The event was also marked by Prize Distribution Ceremony for the winners of the Independence Day Competition in four categories, viz. Poetry (English), Poetry (Urdu), Painting, and Videography.

The winners of the Debating Championship and the Independence Day Competition were awarded shields and cash prizes. The first position holders won cash prizes of Rs. 100,000, while the second and third position holders received Rs. 75,000 and Rs. 50,000 respectively.

In the National Round of Pakistan Universities Debating Championship, Gomal University, Peshawar clinched the second position in the Urdu debate, followed by Dow University of Health Sciences, Lahore which secured the third position. Similarly, Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi clinched the second position in the English debate, while the University of Balochistan won the third position.

As for the Independence Day Competition, Ms. Sanniyah Eman grabbed the first position in English Poetry; Ms. Arshiyah Sohaib and Ms. Asma won the second and third positions respectively. In the category of Urdu poetry category, Asif Ali, Ahmed Saeed Chaudhary, and Ihtisham Mubarak secured the first, second, and third positions respectively.

ALSO READ Private Schools Force Students to Attend On-Campus Classes During Summer Vacations

In the Painting category, Hadia Javed secured the first position; Fatimah Shakir secured the second position, and Fatima Ahmed won the third position. In the Videography category, Javed Hussain won the first position; Adeel Fatima got the second position, and Bakhtiyar Ahmed remained in the third position.

Addressing the participants, the Acting Chairperson and Executive Director of HEC, Dr. Shaista Sohail, said that Pakistani youth have great potential and capabilities. She said that the youth bulge is a blessing for the country, however, there is a need for honing the talent of Pakistani youth. She advised the students to work hard and equip themselves with the knowledge and skills essential to meet future challenges.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Adviser (Coordination) HEC, Awais Ahmed, congratulated the winning teams and underlined that the ability to convey one’s viewpoint and communicate is a blessing that helps in every stage of life and at all kinds of fora.

Highlighting the significance of poetry, painting, and videography, he said that the skills of poets, painters, and videographers help them convey broad concepts and messages in a short span of time. He advised the students to practice tolerance and patience in their academic careers as well as in the rest of their lives.

ALSO READ Personal Data Protection Bill Sent Again to Cabinet for Approval

Adviser Academics HEC Engr. Muhammad Raza Chohan underscored the vital role of co-curricular and extra-curricular activities in the personality uplifting of students. He asserted that HEC not only upholds the quality of higher education and research in the universities but also encourages the higher education institutions to carry out healthy extra-curricular activities.

Mr. Chohan said that HEC held the Pakistan Universities Debating Championship 2021-22 on a parliamentary style of debating in order to train the youth in the art of persuading and becoming successful speakers having technical proficiency and eloquence.