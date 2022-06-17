Monsoon Rains to Begin in Last Week of June

The monsoon weather system will enter the country in the last week of June while the pre-monsoon rainfall is well underway countrywide, Director General (DG), Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Mehar Sahibzada Khan, has claimed.

Speaking with the media, DG PMD said that the pre-monsoon rainfall will help in bringing down the temperature, providing the masses a much-needed relief from the heatwave that has gripped the country for the past several weeks.

Earlier this week, PMD had predicted that a spell of pre-monsoon rainfall will start on 15 June, Wednesday, and end on 23 June, Thursday.

The PMD predicted heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Punjab, Balochistan, and parts of Sindh.

Earlier this month, the PMD revealed that Pakistan is likely to receive above-normal rainfall in the upcoming monsoon season.

While Punjab and Sindh are likely to receive way above normal rainfall, the remaining parts of the country are likely to receive slightly above normal rainfall this monsoon season.