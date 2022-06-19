In a First, Dolmen Mall Introduces Infant Diaper Changing Stations in Men’s Rooms

Dolmen Mall, Pakistan’s first international standard community-centric mall that has changed the retail landscape of the country, keeps the facilitation of customers from all walks of life at the heart of its initiatives.

Carrying on the legacy of being the first to launch dedicated mall services in Pakistani malls, Dolmen Mall is now introducing a first-of-its-kind facility in Pakistan: an infant diaper changing station in the men’s rooms.

This is yet another new initiative under the umbrella of ‘Dolmen Cares’ and is part of Dolmen Mall’s brand promise of enriching the mall experience for all mall visitors. The facility was launched on the 19th of June, 2022 at Dolmen Mall Clifton.

With this facility, Dolmen Mall pays respect to the occasion of globally celebrated Father’s Day. It believes that it is imperative in this day and age for public spaces to provide such facilities for fathers; endorsing the idea that child care is a ‘job of two’.

Dolmen Mall’s campaign #ItsOkayToChange further motivates all fathers to actively take part and facilitate their spouses while they are at the mall.

The key message of this service to fathers is that being a father is not just an obligation and a responsibility, it is a privilege and a blessing, one that we all have to embrace as individuals and as a nation.

On this occasion, Maliha Farooq Ismail, General Manager, Marketing & Communications at Dolmen Real Estate Management Private Ltd., remarked, “The launch of this facility has been carefully planned with global Father’s Day celebrations as it is a service facilitating dads.”

She added, “We hope that through the introduction of this & similar services, the Dolmen Group can contribute to changing society’s underlying narrative regarding child care.”

In addition to this, Dolmen Mall’s month-long summer festival is in full swing, further giving people a chance to enjoy vacations to the fullest by offering exciting activities throughout the season.

The mall hosted a father-kid bonding activity through its Draw for Dad art competition. Its Mango Mania Food Competition celebrating the king of fruits is also underway. With these being the major highlights, a host of ongoing activities and photo opportunities also await mall customers.