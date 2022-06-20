Birds Disrupt Flight Operations at Lahore Airport

Domestic and international flight operations were seriously affected due to the presence of a large number of birds at the runways of the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore on Sunday.

According to details, 10 flights got canceled while 7 were delayed as the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) failed to clear the runways of the airport.

A day ago, flight PF-143 of Primera Air with over 120 passengers on board had sustained serious damage due to a bird strike just before landing at Lahore Airport. Although the pilot maneuvered the jet to a safe landing, the aircraft was grounded after a follow-up inspection.

Following the disruption of flight operations, the Federal Minister of Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique, convened an emergency meeting of different stakeholders on Sunday. The meeting was held at Lahore Airport and participants discussed measures to keep the birds away from the airport.

During the meeting, the Minister directed the CAA to take immediate measures to ensure the safety of both passengers and aircraft.

He ordered the CAA to use special chemicals to cull earthworms in the premises of the airport and its adjoining areas. He also directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to properly dispose of the garbage from the areas near the airport.

The Minister also ordered to launch comprehensive campaigns on electronic, print, and social media platforms to raise awareness among the public regarding the issue.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of Lahore’s civil administration, CAA, Cantonment Board, LWMC, Pest Warning and Quality Control Pesticides, and domestic and international airlines.