Changan’s Warehouse in Karachi Catches Fire Causing Billions in Losses: Report

According to a report by Autojournal.pk, last week, Master Changan Motors Limited’s (MCML) rented warehouse in Port Qasim, Karachi, went ablaze. The incident took place on June 16, 2022.

Rumors suggest that the incident resulted in damages amounting to Rs. 2 billion. They add that more than 100 completely knocked down (CKD) kits of Changan Oshan X7 and Alsvin got destroyed due to the massive fire and that the damages will likely cause a delay in vehicle deliveries.

The company hasn’t corroborated any of these details so far and is yet to issue a statement. The cause of the fire is also unknown at this time.

Changan in Pakistan

Changan has received a warm welcome from Pakistanis due to the performance of its cars. The Alsvin sedan quickly caught the fancy of many Pakistanis, while Oshan X7’s launch also drew a lot of interest from premium crossover shoppers.

Recently, the company began teasing two new crossovers for Pakistan — CS35 and Oshan X5 — to compete in the compact crossover and subcompact crossover SUV segments.

Changan has received positive attention and well wishes from the car lovers on social media, and will hopefully speak on the matter soon.