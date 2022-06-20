PCB Set to Increase Salaries of Players by 30%

According to various reports, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is contemplating a 30 percent increase in the salaries of the centrally contracted players.

It is reported that the PCB will modify the existing central contract structure by further dividing the list of players into red-ball specialists and white-ball specialists. This will not only help in dividing the salaries according to the format but will also help in further formalizing the central contract list structure.

A few months earlier, Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, and head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq, had urged the PCB to increase the salary of the players by 20 percent during a meeting between the top PCB officials and the current national team management.

Babar and Saqlain had also shared their feedback about various cricketers in terms of potential and inclusion in future plans.

According to sources, Babar and Saqlain’s feedback was much appreciated by the PCB and they are set to offer a 30 percent increase in the salaries of the centrally contracted players from next month. The final decision regarding the matter will be discussed during the Board of Governors (BoG) meeting scheduled to be held next week.

The current central contracts are set to expire at the end of June. The new list of central contracts will be shared in the first few weeks of July. It is expected that major changes will be made in the new central contract list with several superstars losing out on contracts.