England Set New World Record By Hitting Most Sixes in an ODI

England were brilliant with the bat earlier today as they smashed the Netherlands for 498 runs in the first ODI. Batting first, England made a world record by hitting most sixes in an innings.

England locked horns with Netherlands at Amstelveen, mounting the highest ever total in the history of ODI cricket. Phil Salt and Dawid Malan both scored their centuries but it was Jos Buttler who proved to be the key for England. He smashed 162 runs off only 70 deliveries at a strike rate of 231.42.

In the process, the wicket-keeper batter hit 14 sixes while Phil Salt and Dawid Malan each smacked 3. Liam Livingstone added 6 more to the count as he brought up a quick fifty. With this, England hit 26 sixes in an innings, breaking their own record of most sixes in an ODI innings.

England had previously hit 25 sixes against Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when Eoin Morgan made a record of hitting most sixes by an individual in an ODI innings. In that match, Eoin Morgan hit 17 sixes, making a record that stands tall to date.

Here’s the list of most sixes by teams in an ODI: