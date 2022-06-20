Xiaomi 13 Could Launch in November [Leak]

Xiaomi’s main flagship series usually debuts around December each year, but we may see it earlier this time. Renowned Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station claims that Xiaomi 13 series is in the works and will launch in November 2022.

According to the leak, Xiaomi is planning to unveil at least two new phones by the end of the year, namely the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro. Other models including Xiaomi 13X or 13 Lite will likely appear later on.

The tipster says that Xiaomi 13 is being tested with Android 13 at the moment. He says that the progress on this phone is a month ahead of last year, so we can expect to see it in November. The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which means that Qualcomm may announce its new chip in November as well.

Older reports have revealed that the Xiaomi 13 has an internal codename of “Nuwa” and carries the model number 2211133C. Xiaomi 13 Pro, on the other hand, is internally known as “Fuxi” with the model number 2210132C.

Xiaomi 13 is expected to be a compact flagship just like its predecessor with a curved OLED display, tiny bezels, and a centered punch-hole selfie camera. The phone will have a Leica branded triple camera setup.