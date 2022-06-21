All About Fully-Funded Scholarship Program at Thailand’s Chulabhorn Graduate Institute

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications from Pakistani and AJK nationals for the Post-Graduate Scholarship Program at the Chulabhorn Graduate Institute (CGI) for the academic year 2023.
CGI is a multidisciplinary post-graduate academic institute in Bangkok Thailand. CGI was established in 2005 to celebrate the 48th birthday of Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Mahidol, the youngest daughter of the former Thai King, Bhumibol Adulyadej, and Queen Sirikit Kitiyakara.
CGI’s Post-Graduate Scholarship Program aims to employ modern learning practices used in leading educational and research institutions to enable graduates to better serve their countries.
Here is all you need to know about the Post-Graduate Scholarship Program at CGI:
Fields of Study
The 2023 Post-Graduate Scholarship Program at CGI is being offered for a Master’s Degree (18 years of education) in the following areas:
- Applied Biological Sciences
- Environmental Health
- Environmental Toxicology
- Chemical Sciences
Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must:
- Be Pakistani and AJK nationals
- Be aged under 30 years on the deadline
- Hold Bachelor’s Degree (16 years of education) with a minimum CGPA of 2.75/4 in one of the following fields:
- Chemistry
- Biology
- Biological Sciences
- Molecular Biology
- Environmental Sciences.
- Medicine
- Medical Technology
- Pharmacy
- Pharmaceutical Sciences
- Possess experience in scientific laboratory research
- Demonstrate English proficiency through TOEFL or IELTS
- Provide a statement of purpose
Benefits
Successful candidates will be entitled to the following benefits for two years:
- Tuition and other academic fees
- Round trip airfare
- Visa fee
- First settlement allowance
- Relocation allowance
- Accommodation
- Monthly stipend
- Book allowance
- Health insurance
They will also be entitled to free six-week refresher courses before the commencement of the two-year degree program.
How to Apply?
Eligible candidates are required to apply at HEC’s Scholarship Portal along with all the required documents.
Documents Required
- Statement of purpose
- Research proposal
- Attested copies of all academic degrees and transcripts
- Two passport-size photographs
- Three letters of recommendation (academic or professional)
- Medical certificate
- Certificate of English language proficiency preferably TOEFL or IELTS
- NOC from employer (in case of employment)
- One copy of the HEC application form in separate spiral binding
Shortlisted candidates will be required to send two sets of the above-mentioned documents each with a separate CGI application form to the HEC at a later stage.
Dates to Remember
The last date for submission of online application for the Post-Graduate Scholarship Program at CGI is 1 August 2022. Successful Candidates will be notified of the outcome by the CGI in January 2023.
The refresher courses are likely to start in June 2023 while the academic program will begin in August 2023.
Important Note
As a nominating agency for the scholarship program, the HEC will only shortlist the eligible candidates on the basis of the criteria defined by the CGI, highest academic merit, test, interview, and total seats allocated for Pakistani students.
However, CGI will make the final decision regarding awarding the scholarships to the candidates based on their academic merit, potential, and impact of work on the development of Pakistan.
Read more about the CGI’s Post-Graduate Scholarship Program at HEC’s website.