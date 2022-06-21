Here’s What 2023 Toyota Crown Sportback Crossover Will Look Like [Images]

Toyota is gearing up to reincarnate the 2023 Crown as a Sportback crossover SUV. For a while, this revelation had enraged the enthusiasts, but its recently leaked patent images have offered some clarity.

While not a stone-cold stunner, Crown’s sleek design is much less offensive than other bulbous-looking Sportback crossovers such as BMW X6, Mercedes Benz GLE-Coupe, and other similar SUVs.

Crown crossover will likely be a compact crossover SUV coupe that sits on Toyota’s new TNGA-K platform, which also underpins Toyota RAV4 and Lexus RX.

According to details, Crown will have a naturally aspirated (NA) 2.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to a hybrid electric motor and a CVT gearbox, as well as a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder petrol engine which will also be paired to a hybrid motor and a six-speed automatic transmission.

The NA hybrid powertrain makes 250 horsepower (hp) and 316 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, while the turbocharged hybrid powertrain makes 373 hp and 550 Nm. The SUV will have front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations, depending on the variant.

ALSO READ Statues on Highways Are a Safety Hazard: Traffic Engineering Bureau

It will include the latest version of Toyota Safety Sense which includes various modern driver-assist features. While the price is not final yet, 2023 Crown is likely to start from seven million Japanese yen, which equates to Rs. 10.8 million in Pakistan.