CPR Training Will Now Be Mandatory at All Educational Levels

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered including mandatory cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training in the curriculum at all educational levels across the country.

CPR is a lifesaving technique that helps to keep the flow of blood and oxygen in the body going when the heart and breathing stop.

Speaking in this regard, the Head of PM’s Strategic Reforms Unit, Salman Sufi, said that the move is part of a larger National CPR Training Initiative that will be launched soon.

Under the program, every citizen will be provided CPR training to enable them to save precious lives in case of an emergency. In this regard, a comprehensive strategy will be announced soon as well.

Salman added that PM Shehbaz will soon announce reforms for the healthcare sector in the country and the CPR training program will be launched in the first phase of reforms.

The development comes after a video of a couple resuscitating a teenager who had drowned in Naltar Lake went viral on social media platforms recently.

The husband gave mouth-to-mouth breaths to the boy while the wife performed chest compressions to save his life.