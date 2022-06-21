Federal Board’s Class 12 Final English Paper Leaks on Social Media

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has failed to ensure the safe distribution of papers for the ongoing exams for intermediate.

According to the details, FBISE had scheduled the final paper of English for class 12 on 21 June, Tuesday. However, the objective part of the paper got leaked a night before the paper.

The objective part, which constituted 20 marks, was widely shared by students on different social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp. The federal board remained unaware of the leak till the start of the paper.

On the other hand, the FBISE officials have rejected the news regarding the paper leak, claiming that the objective part of the English paper that went viral on social media platforms is actually a part of a model paper.

They added that different educational websites share model papers before the actual exam to give the students an idea about the final paper. Model papers of the remaining inter exams are still available on different websites and the one that went viral last night was also originally uploaded on one of these sites.

Last month, the FBISE announced the final date sheets for the annual exams for classes 11 and 12.

The annual papers for classes 11 and 12 commenced on 14 June, Tuesday. The final exam for class 11 will be held on 7 July and on 8 July for class 12. The practical exams will start on 19 July.