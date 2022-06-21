Punjab University Changes Online Form Submission Deadline for Associate Degrees

Punjab University has issued a revised schedule for submitting admission forms for the annual examinations for Associate Degree Programs in Arts and Science.

According to details, the online portal for submitting admission forms has opened today and will remain open till 24 June. Whereas, the final exams for these degree programs will start on 27 July.

Last month, Punjab University signed an MoU with the People’s Friendship University of Russia. Under the agreement, the Russian university will provide scholarships to talented Pakistani students.

Also known as RUDN University, the People’s Friendship University of Russia is ranked 601-800 on the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2022. On QS World University Rankings 2023, it is ranked at 295.

Speaking of rankings, Punjab University had achieved a new milestone in the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 published in April this year after 15 of its subjects were featured in the rankings.

Theology, Divinity, and Religious Studies is the top-ranked subject at 101-130. It is followed by Petroleum Engineering (101-150). Pharmacy and Pharmacology and Agriculture and Forestry are ranked 251-300. Natural Sciences is ranked at 351-400. Chemical Engineering is ranked at 401-410. It is followed by Mathematics, Environmental Sciences, Business and Management, and Physics & Astronomy (401-450). Engineering and Technology, Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Social Sciences and Management, and Computer Science and Information Systems are ranked 451-500.