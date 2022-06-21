Former Pakistan Football Captain Joins English Club as a Coach

Former Pakistan football captain, Zesh Rehman has joined the English football club, Portsmouth, as a Lead Professional Development Phase Coach. The former defender revealed the news on his official Twitter account.

Delighted to join @Pompey as the Lead Professional Development Phase Coach. Looking forward to working with everyone across this massive club #pompey 🔵 pic.twitter.com/KMVuYPg3Sc — Zesh Rehman (@Zesh_Rehman) June 20, 2022

Zesh will be hoping to play a key role for Portsmouth in their upcoming season as they aim to make their comeback to the English Premier League.

Portsmouth, once a regular part of the English Premier League in the early to mid 2000’s, currently take part in the third tier of English football. A big English football club in their own regard, Portsmouth will be eyeing to get back into the second division as their new season begins at the end of July.

Zesh recently retired from professional football, bringing an end to an illustrious 21-year career. He was the first Pakistani footballer to play professional football in England and also became the first British-South Asian to play in the English Premier League.

He played for top clubs such as Fulham, Queens Park Rangers, and Norwich City during his time in England.