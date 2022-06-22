EU Mission Arrives in Pakistan to Assess Implementation of GSP+ Conventions

A European Union monitoring mission arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday for an assessment of the effective implementation of 27 international conventions Pakistan is signatory to, a press release issued by the EU mission in Islamabad said.

The monitoring mission comprises of officials from the European External Action Service (EEAS) and the European Commission’s Directorates-General for Trade and for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion.

During the mission, meetings with the government, the UN Country Team, International Labour Organization (ILO), business and civil society representatives as well as other stakeholders will take place.

The findings of the mission will be part of the next GSP report, which is due to be presented to the European Parliament and the Council towards end of 2022, the press statement said.

The GSP+ (Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus) provides wide-ranging tariff preferences for imports to the EU from vulnerable developing countries to support poverty eradication, sustainable development and their participation in the global economy as well as reinforce good governance. Eligible countries like Pakistan can export goods to the EU market at zero duties for 66 percent of tariff lines. This preferential status is conditional on GSP+ countries demonstrating tangible progress on the implementation of 27 international conventions on human and labour rights, environmental protection, climate change and good governance.

GSP+ has been very beneficial for Pakistani business increasing their exports to the EU market by 65 percent since the country joined GSP+ in 2014. The European Single Market, with over 440 million consumers, is Pakistan’s most important destination. Pakistan exports worth €5.4 billion (approx. Rs. 1.2 trillion), namely garments, bedlinen, terry towels, hosiery, leather, sports and surgical goods.

The European Union continuously monitors the implementation of relevant 27 international conventions drawing inter alia on the reports and information by the UN and other international agencies that are custodian of the respective convention.

The EU regularly sends monitoring missions to assess the situation on the ground and to subsequently reflect its evaluation in the publicly available report to the European Parliament and to the EU Member States in the Council. So far, three biennial reviews have been concluded in 2016, 2018 and 2020, respectively.

Apart from Pakistan, the EU currently unilaterally grants GSP+ tariff concessions to Bolivia, Cabo Verde, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan. The current GSP framework is coming to an end in December 2023. Legislative process on its successor for 2024-2033 is ongoing.