PCB Pays Over Rs. 1.6 Billion to PSL Franchises as COVID-19 Relief

The Pakistan Cricket Board has paid the Pakistan Super League franchises Rs. 810 million and Rs. 828 million in compensation for the COVID-19 relief for the fifth and sixth editions, respectively.

After the franchises expressed reservations about financial matters last year, the cricket board offered financial assistance for the tournament’s previous two editions that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is also to mention here that last year, the franchises took PCB to court over the financial model, believing that PCB had been unjust in keeping the majority of the revenue while the franchises bore the burden of the league’s finances.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had then devised the updated financial model in an effort to resolve the long-standing disagreement between the cricket board and PSL franchises.

The newly developed model mandated that the PSL franchises receive more than 90% of the profit share for upcoming competitions.

The owners of the franchises had earlier this year voiced their displeasure over the Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision to hold the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) as well, claiming they had not been consulted prior to the project’s announcement.