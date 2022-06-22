SMS and Voice Services of Mobile Operators Below Licensed Threshold: PTA Survey

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) conducted a country-wide independent survey to gauge the quality of service of mobile operators. The results revealed that the data services are compliant, however, the SMS and voice services are below the license threshold.

The authority conducted an independent Quality of Service (QoS) Survey in 15 cities and eight motorways/highways/inter-city roads of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) to measure the performance and quality of the Cellular Mobile Operators’ (CMO) services being provided to their customers.

The survey included checking licensed KPIs of voice, network coverage, SMS, and mobile broadband/data using a state-of-the-art automated QoS Monitoring & Benchmarking Tool. The drive test teams selected survey routes in a manner that enabled covering main roads, service roads, and the majority of sectors/colonies in the areas being surveyed.

The CMOs have been ranked from one to five in Mobile Network Coverage and Voice Services based on the compliance level of each KPI against the threshold defined in the respective licenses and QoS Regulations as per compliance level in surveyed cities and motorways/highways. Similarly, the ranking for the Mobile Broadband Speed segment is with respect to the highest data download speed.

The survey results revealed that CMOs are compliant with respect to Broadband Services to a great extent while SMS and voice KPIs have been found below the licensed threshold in the areas of Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan, and AJ&K.

Eventually, necessary instructions were also issued to the operators for the taking of corrective measures to ensure improvement in the service quality up to the licensed standards. The survey results are on the PTA’s website to be viewed by the subscribers.

The service quality monitoring activity is being carried out by the PTA’s field teams with the ultimate aim to pursue the operators for the provision of better mobile services and to promote healthy competition among the operators.