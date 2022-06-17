PTA Gets Over 16,000 Complaints Against Telcos During May 2022

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received over 16,000 complaints against Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) during May out of which 98 percent were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 5,649 complaints were received against Jazz, 5,417 against Telenor, 3,528 against Zong, and 1,478 complaints were received against Ufone.

Overall, the Authority received 16,872 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators, including cellular operators, Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), Long Distance International (LDIs), Wireless Local Loop (WLL) operators, and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) as of May 2022.

Cellular mobile subscribers make up a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment.

The PTA also received 239 complaints against basic telephony, out of which 227 were addressed during May 2022. Furthermore, 532 complaints were received against ISPs, out of which 520 were addressed.