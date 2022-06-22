Sony Could Launch a 100MP Smartphone Camera This Year [Leak]

We are yet to see a 100MP camera sensor from Sony, but that might change this year. Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has just reported that the Japanese hardware maker is working on its first-ever 100MP camera sensor, but it may be meant for premium mid-rangers instead of flagship phones.

According to the Chinese tipster’s report, the 100MP camera sensor will be a part of the Sony IMX8 series, which recently made its debut with a 54MP 1/1.49” sensor on the Honor 70 series. The tipster did not reveal any details on the upcoming 100MP sensor, but since it is meant for the mid-ranger market, we know that it will not be the largest or most capable Sony sensor.

The company is reportedly working on an IMX9 series as well, which will be more capable than IMX8 sensors and will go up against powerful sensors from rival companies such as Samsung. The Korean phone maker is already working on a 200MP HP1 sensor which will reportedly feature on the Galaxy S23 Ultra as well as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

Additionally, Samsung is also working on a sensor that is larger than GN2, which is already a massive 1/1.12” unit.

If rumors about a 100MP Sony camera sensor turn out to be true, then we may see the company’s first 108MP camera phone either this year or the next.