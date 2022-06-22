Yasir Shah Makes His Comeback as Pakistan Announces Test Squad for Sri Lanka Tour

Pakistan have announced an 18-man squad for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. The team will be led by the national team’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, while wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, will be his deputy.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Schedule for Sri Lanka WTC Tests Announced

Young middle-order batter, Salman Ali Agha, and experienced leg-spinner, Yasir Shah, have been the surprise inclusions in the squad. Sajid Khan has been dropped from the side after failing to impress in the series against Australia.

Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, and Faheem Ashraf form the pace attack while Nauman Ali and Mohammad Nawaz are the two spinners alongside Yasir Shah.

Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, and Shan Masood are selected as the three openers while veterans Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam will form the middle order.

ALSO READ Stats Prove That Shan Masood is the Best List-A Batter in the World

Here is the full squad:

Babar Azam (c) Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Abdullah Shafique Imam-ul-Haq Shan Masood Azhar Ali Fawad Alam Saud Shakeel Salman Ali Agha Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk) Mohammad Nawaz Faheem Ashraf Nauman Ali Yasir Shah Shaheen Afridi Haris Rauf Hasan Ali Naseem Shah

The two-match Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is scheduled to be played in mid-July. The Men in Green will travel to Sri Lanka on 6 July before taking a part in a warm-up match on 11 July. The first Test match will be played on 16 July in Galle while the second match will be held at Colombo on 24 July.