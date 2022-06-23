CDWP to Consider Projects Worth Rs. 274 Billion Tomorrow

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) will meet on Friday to consider 25 projects worth Rs. 274 billion relating to energy, health, higher education, information technology, water resources, and transport and communication.

The CDWP will consider the project of the Ministry of Water Resources for the remodeling of the Pat Feeder Canal System with Rs. 42 billion.

It will consider a total of 11 transport and communication projects including the construction of Muzaffarabad – Mansehra Road, construction of a road between Shounter and Rattu along with tunnel at Shounter, the construction of Sharda – Noori Top – Jalkhad road, the widening, and rehabilitation of existing N-25 in Abbottabad.

The CDWP will consider three projects in the health sector including the acquisition of land from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for establishing a medical city in Islamabad by the National University of Medical Sciences.

In the energy sector, the project for the construction of 2nd Circuit Stringing of 132kV transmission line from Jiwani to Gwadar.

The CDWP will also consider four projects of the higher education commission including the establishment of the University of North Waziristan Tribal District. In the information technology sector, the World Bank-funded Digital Economy Enhancement project will be considered.

The CDWP will consider the project of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training of establishing and upgrading 250 vocational training institutes (VTIs) across Pakistan. Two projects related to mass media and one project related to science and technology will also be considered.