Karachi Becomes 5th Worst City in The World to Live in

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jun 23, 2022 | 5:43 pm

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has published the annual report of the Global Liveability Index 2022. According to the report, Karachi is the 5th least liveable city in the world.

EIU is the forecasting, advisory, research, and analysis division of the UK-based Economist Group and publishes a “Global Liveability Index” report each year. This year’s edition is titled “Recovery and Hardship.”

According to the report, Austria’s capital, Vienna, is the most liveable city in the world. Denmark’s capital, Copenhagen, is the second most liveable city. Zurich (Switzerland) and Calgary (Canada) are the joint third most liveable cities in the world. Vancouver (Canada) completes the top five on the Global Liveability Index.

Let’s have a look at the 10 most liveable cities in the world.

City Country Rank
Vienna Austria 1st
Copenhagen Denmark 2nd
Zurich Switzerland 3rd
Calgary Canada 3rd
Vancouver Canada 5th
Geneva Switzerland 6th
Frankfurt Germany 7th
Toronto Canada 8th
Amsterdam Netherlands 9th
Osaka Japan 10th
Melbourne Australia 10th

 

On the other end of the spectrum, Syria’s capital, Damascus, is the least liveable city in the world. Lagos (Nigeria) is the second least liveable city while Libya’s capital, Tripoli, is the third. Algeria’s capital Algiers is the fourth-least liveable city. Pakistan’s economic hub, Karachi, occupies the fifth spot on the Global Liveability Index.

Here are the 10 least liveable cities in the world.

City Country Rank
Damascus Syria 172nd
Lagos Nigeria 171st
Tripoli Libya 170th
Algiers Algeria 169th
Karachi Pakistan 168th
Port Moresby Papua New Guinea 167th
Dhaka Bangladesh 166th
Harare Zimbabwe 165th
Douala Cameroon 164th
Tehran Iran 163rd

 

