Karachi Becomes 5th Worst City in The World to Live in

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has published the annual report of the Global Liveability Index 2022. According to the report, Karachi is the 5th least liveable city in the world.

EIU is the forecasting, advisory, research, and analysis division of the UK-based Economist Group and publishes a “Global Liveability Index” report each year. This year’s edition is titled “Recovery and Hardship.”

According to the report, Austria’s capital, Vienna, is the most liveable city in the world. Denmark’s capital, Copenhagen, is the second most liveable city. Zurich (Switzerland) and Calgary (Canada) are the joint third most liveable cities in the world. Vancouver (Canada) completes the top five on the Global Liveability Index.

Let’s have a look at the 10 most liveable cities in the world.

City Country Rank Vienna Austria 1st Copenhagen Denmark 2nd Zurich Switzerland 3rd Calgary Canada 3rd Vancouver Canada 5th Geneva Switzerland 6th Frankfurt Germany 7th Toronto Canada 8th Amsterdam Netherlands 9th Osaka Japan 10th Melbourne Australia 10th

On the other end of the spectrum, Syria’s capital, Damascus, is the least liveable city in the world. Lagos (Nigeria) is the second least liveable city while Libya’s capital, Tripoli, is the third. Algeria’s capital Algiers is the fourth-least liveable city. Pakistan’s economic hub, Karachi, occupies the fifth spot on the Global Liveability Index.

Here are the 10 least liveable cities in the world.