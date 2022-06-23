HEC Announces Winners of Best University Teacher Award

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the winners of the ‘Best University Teacher Award.’ Federal Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain, graced the event as chief guest.

According to details, Dr. Syed Asghar Nadeem, a faculty member of King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Lahore, has won the award in the category of Life Sciences and Medicine.

Farah Naz Beg, Assistant Professor at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi, has won the award in the category of Physical Sciences and Engineering.

Momin Ayyub, Associate Professor at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), has won the award in the category of Social Sciences and Humanities.

The Best University Teacher Award was established in 2003 with the aim to recognize outstanding teachers as well as incentivize them to further enhance their teaching skills.

The Best University Teacher Award of each category consists of a cash prize of Rs. 1 million as well as a certificate of recognition. Besides, the best teacher of each university gets a cash prize of Rs. 200,000 along with a certificate of recognition.