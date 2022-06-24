HEC Asks Universities to Promote Lassi and Sattu to Replace Imported Tea

As the federal government has imposed a ban on a wide range of non-essential and luxury items to decrease the national import bill, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has also tabled its recommendations for reducing the national import bill.

According to a recent letter written by the Executive Director (ED) of HEC, Dr. Shaista Sohail, to all Vice-Chancellors and Rectors of public and private universities, the HEC has proposed to increase the consumption of locally manufactured traditional drinks such ‘Lassi’ and ‘Sattu.’

ALSO READ IT Minister Seeks Exemption in Taxes For IT and Telecom Sector

It will create employment opportunities and generate income for the people involved in this business, the letter added.

The HEC has further proposed to promote the production of tea at a local level. It will significantly cut the expenditure on tea in the national import bill.

ALSO READ Miftah Directs Resolving Issues of Textile Industry on Priority Basis

Besides, the HEC has recommended reducing the import of fossil fuels, calling for the promotion of research in alternate energy as a substitute for the imported fossil fuel used in motorcycles, cars, buses, and trains.

Lastly, the commission has suggested reducing the import of edible oil, underscoring the need for the promotion of research in local cooking oils and their marketing to replace the imported edible oil.