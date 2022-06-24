IT Minister Seeks Exemption in Taxes For IT and Telecom Sector

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Thursday presided over a meeting on the tax-related issues of information technology (IT) and telecom sector at the Finance Division.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque apprised the finance minister of the contribution of the sector in the economic progress of the country and informed him that currently the sector is facing various issues related to taxation and requested exemption/ reduction in various taxes for ease of doing business for IT sector and survival of telecom sector in Pakistan.

Haque said that the growth of IT and telecommunication not only contributes in increasing the exports but also in the overall growth of GDP.

The finance minister acknowledged the role of the sector in the overall economic development of the country and stressed that the present government is providing maximum incentives for the expansion of the sector and enhancement of its exports.

Moreover, the Finance Minister extended all possible support to resolve issues related to various taxes on IT and Telecom sectors for ease of doing business and facilitation of both the sectors in exports.

Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication, PTA Chairman, FBR Chairman, and other senior officers attended the meeting.