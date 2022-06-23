Miftah Directs Resolving Issues of Textile Industry on Priority Basis

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Thursday directed the relevant authorities to resolve the issues of the textile industry on a priority basis.

The minister presided over a meeting with the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) delegation headed by Dr. Gohar Ejaz. He acknowledged the contribution of APTMA in the economic growth of the country and assured them of the full support of the government.

Earlier, the delegation briefed the finance minister about the working of APTMA and its contribution in the revenue, employment generation, and exports of Pakistan. The delegation apprised the minister of the issues being faced by their industry specifically related to gas and electricity pricing and supply.

Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and senior officers from finance and commerce ministries attended the meeting.