Pakistan Becomes One of the Fastest Growing Markets on Amazon

In just a year after joining the sellers’ list of Amazon, Pakistan has become the third fastest-growing market on the global marketplace of the American retail giant in 2022.

According to Marketplace Pulse, an e-commerce intelligence firm, thousands of Pakistani sellers have joined Amazon’s marketplace within one year after Amazon added the country to its official list of sellers.

Pakistan is at the third spot among new sellers that joined Amazon’s marketplace in 2022. The US and China occupy the first and second positions respectively.

While the number of Pakistani sellers is less than the US and China, this number is higher than some of the top exporting countries in the world. For instance, the UK is ranked at the fourth spot, Canada at sixth, and India at eighth.

These sellers are expected to bring in $23 billion to the country in exports with the cotton textile production and apparel manufacturing being the largest industries in the country.

Let’s have a look at the 10 countries with the highest number of sellers registered on Amazon’s marketplace in 2022.

Country Rank US 1st China 2nd Pakistan 3rd UK 4th Turkey 5th Canada 6th Vietnam 7th India 8th Brazil 9th Japan 10th

The former federal government led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) promulgated the E-Commerce Policy of Pakistan in 2019. In 2020, the Federal Commerce Ministry led by the then Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Abdul Razzak Dawood, initially started negotiating with Amazon.

Negotiations resulted in Amazon including Pakistan on its sellers’ list in May 2021. Almost a year later, Pakistan has the third-highest number of registered sellers on Amazon in 2022.