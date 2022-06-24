PCB Announces Massive Increase in Match Fees for Players

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, has announced some huge changes for the Pakistan national team players after the conclusion of the Board of Governors (BOG) meeting.

Ramiz revealed that the PCB has decided to increase the match fees by 10 percent in all three formats of the game. Similarly, the match allowance for the non-playing players has been increased up to 50 to 70 percent.

The 59-year old stated that the PCB’s main aim is to uplift the players and invest in their future. He further stated that once the PCB invests in the players, theY will return the favor by performing on the pitch and win matches for the country.

Former commentator further revealed that a special allowance has been introduced for the captain of the national side while a fund is also allocated for the workload management of the star players.

As for the central contracts, the number of players included in the central contracts have been increased from 20 to 33 from next year onwards. PCB has also increased the number of central contract categories from 3 to 4 with the introduction of ‘D’ category. The monthly salary of the centrally contracted players has also been increased but the exact amount has not been revealed yet.

For the first time in history, the PCB has also introduced separate contracts for white-ball and red-ball cricket. PCB has decided to reward the players on the basis of their performance in different formats while performers in both white-ball and red-ball cricket will be offered a separate retainer with an increased monthly salary.