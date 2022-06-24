PCB Announces 15% Increase in Salaries of Women Cricketers

The Pakistan Cricket Board has increased the monthly salary for women’s central contract players by 15% in the recently approved Rs. 15 billion budget by the Board of Governors (BoG).

Yesterday, the Board of Governors approved an Rs. 15 billion budget for the PCB for the upcoming fiscal year in the meeting which was presided over by PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja.

According to the details, the Board of Governors has also approved an increase in the number of centrally contracted women’s players from 20 to 25.

The cricket board has also introduced separate red and white ball central contracts along with additional funds to manage workload and discourage elite players from competing in foreign leagues.

Furthermore, the number of centrally contracted men’s players has increased from 20 to 33, while the number of contract categories has increased from 3 to 4 with the addition of ‘D’ category.

Match fees across formats has also been raised by 10%, while the match allowance for non-playing players has been raised by 50% to 70%.

A budget of Rs. 100 million has been approved for the establishment of the Pakistan Cricket Foundation for retired cricketers, officials, and ground staff, while 78% of the total allocated budget will be utilized for developing infrastructure.