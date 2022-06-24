PCB Approves Rs. 100 Million for Retired Cricketers and Ground Staff

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, has announced establishing the Pakistan Cricket Foundation with an aim to take care of retired cricketers, officials, and ground staff.

While speaking to the media after PCB’s governing board meeting, Ramiz said that the Board of Governors (BoG) has approved Rs. 100 million for the next financial year to establish Pakistan Cricket Foundation.

The decision was made at the PCB’s high-level meeting, which was chaired by Ramiz Raja, where BoG also announced an Rs. 15 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year along with a number of initiatives.

The PCB Chairman further said that around 78% of the allocated budget will be utilized towards the cricketing activities in the country including stadium up-gradation and other infrastructure in the country.

The cricket board has also set aside special funds for elite players under workload management in order to financially support national team players and prevent them from playing in other cricket leagues.

“We want to discourage our elite players from signing up for additional off-season events. We feel the players are better off not going to these leagues. We will pay them 50 to 60 percent of the contract amount they are offered where required,” said Ramiz.

It is worth noting that former PCB chairman, Naseem Ashraf, had also allocated extra funds for the then-leading pacers Umar Gul and Mohammad Asif in order to stop them from playing county cricket.