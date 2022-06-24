Ramiz Raja Announces Rs.15 Billion PCB Budget

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja has announced that the Board of Governors (BoG) have approved a Rs. 15 billion budget for the PCB for the upcoming fiscal year.

Ramiz revealed the details of the budget during a press conference today. He stated that around 78 percent of the allocated budget will be utilized towards the cricketing activities in the country. Majority of these funds will be utilized towards upgrading the stadiums and improving the cricketing infrastructure in the country.

The 59-year old stated that the PCB’s utmost priority is to upgrade the stadiums in the country as Pakistan are scheduled to host next year’s Asia Cup and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Ramiz stated that the PCB management has already upgraded the seating in two stadiums in the country while they are also set to replace the lights at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Former national team captain further stated that the PCB has to provide the best facilities to the national team players and it should be their main aim to invest in the players and the future of Pakistan cricket. Moreover, he announced an increase in the match fees for the national players and also announced an increase in fees for the non-playing players.

Ramiz remarked that the PCB is in a strong financial position and their main aim is to promote the game even further in the country and provide the platform for young cricketers to excel.