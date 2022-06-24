PCB Introduces Separate Central Contracts for Red and White Ball Cricket

For the first time in the country’s history, the Pakistan Cricket Board has implemented a new policy for its centrally contracted players, issuing new contracts for two different formats rather than the existing mechanism.

According to the details, the cricket board has decided to unveil separate red ball and white ball contracts, and now players who represent Pakistan in both formats will now earn two retainers instead of one.

The decision was made at PCB’s governing board meeting on Thursday, which was presided over by Ramiz Raja and included a discussion on other important issues concerning the sport.

As per the recent development, only five cricketers have made it to both lists. Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Imam-ul-Haq will now get two retainers as per the new policy.

It was also reported that the pace duo, Hassan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi, will also be part of both central contracts.

Imam-ul-Haq is also expected to be promoted from the B category to the A category in the central contracts while the match fee for all three formats will be equal, but there will be different categories of retainers.