Suzuki to Discontinue Cultus in Pakistan

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has reportedly decided to discontinue one of its most-selling cars–Cultus. According to reports, Cultus will be officially discontinued in the coming months.

Reports state that the sales of Cultus were affected by the sales of Alto and Swift, with the company aiming to promote the recently-launched Swift more actively and increase the sales of Alto.

Data from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) shows that PSMC sold over 9,800 units of Alto in March this year. The number dropped to 5,000 in April. The sales slightly rebounded to around 5,400 in May.

It is also worth mentioning here that PSMC has not issued any official statement regarding the development. PSMC’s response will be added once the company issues an official statement in this regard.

The new Cultus was launched in 2017. PSMC launched three variants of the hatchback; VX, VXR, and VXL. Since its launch, Cultus has been dominating the 1000cc category in the domestic market.

Cultus features airbags, power steering, power windows, immobilizer, and keyless entry. A few months back, PSMC was forced to delay the production of Cultus after the company suffered a shortage of airbags.