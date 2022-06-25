Steam Kicks off Summer Sale With Major Discounts on Dying Light 2, Final Fantasy, God of War, and More

Steam has just given us another reason to stay indoors amid the scorching summer heat. As per tradition, the beloved PC gaming store is back again with another summer sale with several major titles onboard including AAA games, indies, and more.

The Steam Summer Sale 2022 includes tens of thousands of games, but we have only included some of the more notable titles such as Dying Light 2, God of War, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more. Some of these games are even up to 86% off such as Civilization VI Anthology.

Make sure to make the most of it soon as the sale ends on July 7.

Here are some of the major titles that are now available for cheap on Steam:

You can check out the full list of games on Steam’s website. Let us know what games you’re planning to get in the comments.