Cabinet to Review Pakistan’s First National Waste Management Policy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened the meeting of the Federal Cabinet on Tuesday (Tomorrow) to approve a few crucial issues, including National Hazardous Waste Management Policy 2022.

ProPakistani has obtained the agenda copy of the scheduled meeting of the Cabinet, which is to be held on 28 June 2022.

According to the agenda copy, the Cabinet will review and approve the summary of the Climate Change Division regarding the National Hazardous Waste Management Policy 2022

The meeting will also take up the summary forwarded by the Interior Division about the streamlining of miscellaneous matters related to the visa regime.

The agenda further includes two summaries of the Cabinet Division regarding ratifications of the decisions made in the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on 22 June and ratification of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Disposals of Legislative Cases in its meeting held on 23 June 2022.

The Cabinet will also consider a summary of the Science and Technology Division regarding the extension in the transitional period of Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPs) for electric fans.