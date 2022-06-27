Gujranwala Hosts First-Ever Zameen.com Property Sales Event

Zameen.com — Pakistan’s most prominent real estate enterprise — recently organized its famous Property Sales Event (PSE) at Meridien Hotel in Gujranwala for the first time.

The two-day event was a resounding success, as it received an overwhelming response and was attended by a large number of people. During the two-day affair, several premium real estate ventures were presented to the attendees and potential investors.

The promising projects showcased during the event include SA Tower, City Galleria, Ismail Tower, Khayaban-e-Nawab, Canal valley Daska and Union Tower. Zameen.com holds the marketing and sales rights of all these projects.

On the occasion, Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (Central) Shuja Ullah Khan revealed that organizing a Property Sales Event in Gujranwala had proved to be a progressive step that would undoubtedly give a boost to the local real estate market.

He added that the company would be returning to Gujranwala for similar events in the future, and that Zameen.com planned to take its PSEs to other cities in the country as well.

Director Project Sales (Central) Muzaffar Majeed also addressed the ceremony and said that the warm reception of the first PSE in Gujranwala was an encouraging sign. He remarked that the city’s property market had a high potential that the company intended to unveil through such innovative steps.

Taking to the stage, Regional Head Gujranwala Arsalan Ahmed stated that the city’s property market had immense value and room for development, which had been exemplified in the success of the city’s first PSE.

He expressed his resolve to keep creating such opportunities in the future in order to provide investors with secure and profitable investment options.

Towards the conclusion of the event, Zameen.com’s sales team offered a comprehensive presentation comprising real-time insights, statistics, and analyses of the country’s real estate industry.

The attendees lauded the effort of Zameen.com and expressed a keen interest in the projects that were presented to them.