Here is Your First Look at the iQOO 10 [Images]

We have been hearing about Vivo’s upcoming flagship a lot lately. There is plenty of information on the iQOO 10’s specifications already, but this is the first time we are getting to see the phone’s design through early CAD renders.

The leaked images were shared by the notable tipster Ice Universe. The images show the back of the phone in white and black color options and we can see a familiar design scheme with diagonal stripes on the black model. The main camera cutout looks similar to previous generations, but the lens layout has been updated.

Take a look at the images below.

iQOO 10 leaked for the first time!

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 27, 2022

Specifications

We also know the phone’s specifications thanks to older leaks. The iQOO 10 is expected to debut MediaTek’s recently unveiled Dimensity 9000+ SoC, which is a slight upgrade over the flagship Dimensity 9000. There may also be a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 version, but there is no confirmation just yet.

The screen will be a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and DC dimming support. The 50MP main camera will be based on a 1/1.5″ sensor and the battery will have support for 120W fast charging.

There is no word on a launch date yet as Vivo has not made an official announcement, but we expect to hear more in July.