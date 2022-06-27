Kainat Imtiaz Smashes Big Sixes Before Rattling Husband’s Stumps in Skardu [Video]

Pakistan women’s cricket team’s all-rounder, Kainat Imtiaz, smashed her husband for sixes before uprooting his stumps during a trip to the northern areas of Pakistan.

ALSO READ Aaqib Javed Lashes Out at PCB for Focusing Only on Finding Fast Bowlers

The newly-wed couple was seen enjoying playing cricket along with their friends at the scenic Basho Valley in Skardu. Kainat uploaded a video on her official social media accounts where she can be seen smashing two sixes off her husband’s bowling before bowling him out on the first delivery.

Watch the video below:

Easy peasy hitting Husband sixes out of the park!! 😈 Oh and also check out the bowled 😎 Surrounded by mountains 🏔 2500m above sea level😍

Best place to play cricket ♥️#cricket #mountains #kainatimtiaz #kt23 #cricketpakistan #bashuvalley pic.twitter.com/JEQHrNjY2r — Kainat Imtiaz (@kainatimtiaz16) June 25, 2022

ALSO READ Saqlain Mushtaq Decides Against Extending His Head Coach Contract

The 30-year-old fast-bowling all-rounder made her debut for the national team back in 2010. Since then, she has gone on to represent Pakistan in 15 ODIs and 16 T20Is.

It is pertinent to mention that Kainat tied the knot with her husband in March of this year. The couple soon gained attention as their cricket-themed wedding photoshoot went viral on social media.