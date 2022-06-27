Saqlain Mushtaq Decides Against Extending His Head Coach Contract

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja has confirmed that the national team head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq, will not continue in his role once his contract expires. Ramiz revealed that Saqlain decided against renewing is contract due to personal reasons.

Saqlain initially took over the reins prior to the start of the 2021 T20 World Cup as he replaced former head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq, on an interim basis. The legendary off-spinner was awarded an extension after Pakistan’s magnificent performance at the mega event before eventually being offered a one-year contract at the start of February 2022. His current contract will expire in February 2023.

The 45-year-old has previously worked as a coach with West Indies, and Bangladesh, and was the bowling consultant for the England national team during their 2019 ICC World Cup-winning campaign.

Moreover, Ramiz also confirmed that legendary Australian batter, Matthew Hayden, will join the Pakistan team camp as the batting consultant for the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Ramiz said that Hayden’s input will be massive for the national team as they bid to win their second T20 World Cup.

Hayden previously served as the batting consultant of Pakistan during the 2021 T20 World Cup. His coaching impact on the Pakistani batters was much appreciated by the team management.

Ramiz revealed that Mohammad Yousuf will also continue working as the batting coach while Hayden will be brought on as a consultant.