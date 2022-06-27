Mari Petroleum Gets Double Gas Flow Rate at Bannu

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has announced that its Bannu gas field would provide gas at a doubled gas flow rate. This was possible as a result of its extra technical and exploratory efforts in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the stock filing, a post-acid test was performed at the Lockhart formation to understand the performance parameters of the well, which revealed that the gas flows at the well have doubled to 50 MMSCFD from the initially reported flow rate of 25 MMSCFD.

The new test results are in order of 300 barrels per day of condensate at a flowing wellhead pressure of 5,500 psi and 40/64 inch choke size.

MPCL is the operator of Bannu West Block, with 55 percent working interest along with the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Zaver Petroleum Corporation (Pvt) Limited (ZPCL) as joint venture partners with 35 percent and 10 percent working interest, respectively.

Initially, the well was spud-in on 6 June 2021 and was successfully drilled down to the depth of 4,915 m with MPCL’s rig. Lockhart Limestone formation flowed gas at the rate of around 25 MMSCFD during preliminary testing at the time, with a Wellhead Flow Pressure (WHFP) of 4,339 psi and around 300 BPD condensate at 32/64 inch choke size (pre-acid).

Furthermore, Hangu Formation also flowed gas at the rate of 1.6 MMSCFD with WHFP of 297 psi at 32/64 inch choke size. This brings the total production potential to 51.6 MMSCFD after today’s announcement.

ALSO READ Govt Losing Billions in Revenue Due to Misdeclaration of Prime Steel as Scrap

This is a promising development for Pakistan’s natural reserves as other areas recorded in history have not offered much in major discoveries and overall gas production. With the country’s dependence on imported fuel skyrocketing to record levels, its impact on the current account and industry competitiveness is worrisome.

However, efforts at the Bannu exploration well show potential at curbing the blow. While this is an initial phase, industry players suggest that the project will depend on the economic feasibility and security situation in the region. Currently, there is little to no infrastructure available to transport gas, and it may take years to connect the new exploits to the national grid.