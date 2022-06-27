NADRA Inks Agreement with Health Ministry on Sehat Cards

The National Advance Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA) has signed an agreement with the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination (MoNHSRC) on the Qaumi Sehat Card of the Sehat Sahulat Program.

The agreement was signed between the NADRA and the Federal and the Punjab health authorities at the NADRA Headquarters Islamabad.

The NADRA will provide a Centralised Management Information System for permanent residents of Punjab under the Sehat Sahulat program.

The system will enable the eligible population from Punjab to avail of free health care services using a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) as a health card at authorized government and private hospitals.

Based on the latest agreement with the MoNHSRC, the NADRA will provide a digital-based solution system that includes Data Verification Services, Family Composition, CNIC verification, a Centralized Management Information System, Call Center Services (Outbound) for feedback of beneficiaries, Data Hosting, and Allied Services, and Hospital Services Module.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman NADRA, Tariq Malik, highlighted that the NADRA possesses an excellent infrastructure to support the government’s reform efforts. He said the NADRA is a vital technology arm of the federal government that provides its digital services in various areas spanning from service delivery to social protection programs.

He remarked that when the World Bank’s Poverty Scorecard survey was conducted in Pakistan in 2012, the NADRA had digitized it, reconciled it with the biometrics database, and facilitated the compilation of the poverty database.

Malik announced that this rollout will enable residents with permanent addresses in Punjab to access the medical health care that they are entitled to in a ‘swift and dignified manner’ without any financial obligations.

He added that the NADRA is going to facilitate 85 million individuals comprising 26.3 million families under coverage for Punjab in this program.

The NADRA had previously facilitated more than 1.6 million medical treatments across the country under the state-funded health program.