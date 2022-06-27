Govt to Present Rs. 27.8 Trillion Charged Expenditure for FY23 in National Assembly Today

The Federal Government will present a charged expenditure of Rs. 27,886 billion, including debt servicing on domestic and foreign loans for the fiscal year 2022-23 in National Assembly today.

The charged expenditure includes demands for grants and appropriations for the financial year. After approval, the expenditure will be charged from the federal consolidated fund.

According to the Constitution of Pakistan, all revenues received by the federal government, all loans raised by the government, and all funds received by it in repayment of any loan, shall be part of a federal consolidated fund.

The charged expenditure of the Pakistan Post Office Department has been calculated at Rs. 100 million for the next fiscal year. The charged expenditures including repayment of domestic debt were decreased to Rs. 19,654 billion for repayment of domestic debt during the next fiscal year as compared to Rs. 21,617 billion during the current fiscal year.

The government has calculated the charged expenditure for repayment of Rs. 511 billion on debt servicing of foreign loans, Rs. 3,439 billion for debt servicing of domestic loans, Rs. 19,654 billion for repayment of domestic debt, Rs. 142.77 billion on repayment of short-term foreign credits and Rs. 297 billion for external development loans and advances by the Federal Government for the next fiscal year.

The charged expenditure of Rs. 3.458 billion for superannuation allowances and pensions, Rs. 22 billion for grants in aid and miscellaneous adjustments between federal and provincial governments, and Rs. 500 million for other expenditures of the Foreign Affairs Division have been projected for the next fiscal year.

The government has calculated charged expenditures amounting to Rs. 312 million for Law and Justice Division, Rs. 2.70 billion for the National Assembly, and Rs. 2.34 billion for the Senate for the next fiscal year. The charged expenditures were also projected at Rs. 411 million for the Staff, Household, and Allowance of the President (Public), Rs. 645 million for the Staff, Household, and Allowance of the President (Personal).

Additionally, the government has allocated charged expenditures of Rs. 3.1 billion for Supreme Court, Rs. 1.12 billion for Islamabad High Court, Rs. 6.1 billion for Audit, Rs. 6.3 billion for Election, Rs. 100 million for the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace, Rs. 943 million for Wafaqi Mohtasib, and Rs. 306 million for Federal Tax Ombudsman.

Before approval of the charged expenditure, a discussion under clause (1) of Article 82 of the Constitution of Pakistan would be held in the National Assembly.