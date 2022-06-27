Qualcomm’s Next Flagship Smartphone Chip is Launching Earlier This Year

Qualcomm typically unveils its next-generation flagship chips by the end of the year during its Snapdragon Summit conference. This event usually happens around December, but it may happen earlier than usual this year.

The hint comes from Qualcomm itself which has just updated its event page for the Snapdragon Summit. The page says that the event will be held on November 14-17 and since flagship SoCs are announced on the first day, it means that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 could become official on November 14.

It may be the first Qualcomm chip to bring a completely new CPU cluster. It is expected to switch from the usual 1 + 3 + 4 core configuration to 1 + 2 + 2 + 3 setup. It is unclear whether it will bring any performance improvements.

Qualcomm’s OEM partners such as Xiaomi are also expected to attend the event where the company will preview its upcoming flagship phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. In Xiaomi’s case, it should be the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro, which are expected to go official at the end of December.

We may get to see the successor for Snapdragon 8cx 3 as well, a mobile processor meant for laptops and a rival to Apple’s M1 SoC. Qualcomm is expected to stick to TSMC’s 4nm node for this chipset.

TSMC is also expected to work on Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max chips based on the cutting-edge 3nm technology. It is unlikely that Qualcomm will take advantage of this chip fabrication process until next year.