Govt Tables 68 Unapproved Projects for Inclusion in PSDP 2022-23

Ignoring approved projects, the government has proposed 68 unapproved projects with an estimated cost of around Rs. 450 billion for inclusion in the Public Sector Development Programme 2022-23.

The government has included 68 under-process projects in the PSDP and dropped approved projects from the next year’s development plan, an official source told the scribe.

Some of the 68 projects are under process for the approval of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), while the rest are in Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP). Now, efforts are underway in the Planning Commission to clear all the 68 projects from the concerned forums before the approval of the budget by the parliament, the source said.

The source, however, said that those projects, which will get the required sanctions before the budget approval, will be dropped from the PSDP.

The projects that had been approved by CDWP in 2021 were not included in the next PSDP, and instead, unapproved projects were added to the federal developmental portfolio, the source added.

CDWP is a key committee that approves development projects, and without its approval, projects can not be executed by any government department.

The under-process projects that have been included in the PSDP consist of one project each from Aviation Divison and Climate Change Division, along with 14 projects from NHA. Furthermore, Defence Division, Federal Education Professional Training Division, and Information & Broadcasting Division have one project each. Provinces and Special areas, five projects; Higher Education Commission (HEC), 11 projects; Information Technology and Telecom Division, five projects; Inter Provincial Coordination Division, three projects; Maritimes Affair Division and National Health Service Regulation Division, two projects each; National Heritage and Culture Division, four projects; Planning Commission, two projects; Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, one project; Power Division, seven projects; Railways Division, two projects; and Water Resource Division, one project.