HEC Warns Students Against Fake Degree Attestation Agents

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has warned the students to remain mindful of fraudsters posing as attestation agents of the commission.

In an official statement, Incharge Student Affairs Division HEC said that it has come to the attention of the commission that some individuals posing as “agents” are offering assistance to students in getting their degrees and transcripts attested.

In some cases, these agents have deceived the applicants by pasting fake stamps and tickets of the HEC on original degrees and transcripts issued by the HEC-recognized institutes.

The Incharge Student Affairs Division added that the HEC will confiscate degrees and transcripts with fake HEC stamps when submitted to the commission for different purposes.

ALSO READ Motorways in Pakistan Are Getting Electronic Toll Plazas

In December 2020, the HEC launched the online Degree Attestation System (DAS) to facilitate students from all over the country.

HEC’s DAS is the first online degree verification and attestation portal in the country. Students can apply for the attestation of their academic certificates online using DAS.