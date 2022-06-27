Motorways in Pakistan Are Getting Electronic Toll Plazas

National Highway Authority (NHA) and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) on Monday signed an agreement on the installation of electronic toll plazas on motorways.

Muhammad Azhar, Member Finance from National Highway Authority (NHA), and Brig ® Asif Siddique, Director IT from Frontier Works Organization (FWO) signed the agreement.

Director IT Frontier Works Organization Brig (R) Asif Siddique gave a briefing on the Electronic Toll Collection System.

Mahmood said, that the duration of this agreement for the collection of motorway toll tax through an electronic system is 7 years, which can be extended for another 3 years. The tolling system includes the installation of modern machinery, operational and management services, and other related services.

The purpose of this fiber connectivity is to collect accurate data regarding toll revenue through the utilization of modern technology i-e Electronic collection instead of manual payment of toll tax. Mahmood said that the main objective of e-tolling is to keep traffic and commercial activities flowing and to ensure the complete safety of passengers. Connecting and coordinating all the toll plazas on the motorways will save time and a smooth flow of traffic will be ensured.

Mahmood said that the electronic toll system would be gradually extended to the national highways of the country. He hoped that the plan for electronic collection of toll tax on motorways would be completed in 8 months. Ongoing projects of the NHA should be completed as soon as possible with national spirit, he added.

FWO has the capability and experience to install and operate the electronic toll tax collection system on a technical basis. The toll tax is being done electronically on certain lanes at Islamabad, Ravi, Kala Shah Kaku, and Sambarial toll plazas by the Frontier Works Organization. Implementation of the contract will ensure the collection of toll tax electronically on the motorways network of the country.

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood was the chief guest on the occasion. The Federal Secretary for Communications and Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha, Director General of Frontier Works Organization Maj. Gen. Kamal Azfar, Inspector General of National Highways and Motorways Police Mr. Khalid Mahmood and the Senior Officers of the Ministry of Communications and NHA also attended.