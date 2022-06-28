KPL Finally Clears All Pending Payments of 1st Season

Kashmir Premier League (KPL) has cleared all dues of franchise players for the inaugural season on Monday, the organization has cleared all the payments pertaining to player awards and prize money for season one.

These include man of the series, man of the match awards of all matches (including the final MOTM), best bowler, best fielder, best wicket-keeper, and best batter of the tournament.

In the Inaugural season of KPL, man of the match in the final and bowler of the tournament was Asif Afridi (Rawalakot Hawks), Zeeshan Ashraf (Muzaffarabad Tigers) was the best batsman of the tournament, Wasim Jr. (Muzaffarabad Tigers) was the best fielder, Bismillah Khan (Rawalakot Hawks) was the wicketkeeper of the tournament while Hussain Talat (Rawalakot Hawks) was the man of the tournament (MVP).

16 players were awarded man of the match awards throughout the tournament which included cricketers like Bismillah Khan, Usama Mir, Shan Masood, Hussain Talat, Zeeshan Ashraf, Haider Ali, Amir Yamin, Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Nasir Nawaz, Kamran Akmal, Shadab Majeed, Kashif Ali, and all their prize money dues have been cleared by the KPL.