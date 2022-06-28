Motorway Police Fines Shahid Afridi for Overspeeding

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, announced his retirement from cricket years ago, but he continues to stay in the headlines due to numerous reasons. The former cricketer has now been fined for exceeding the speed limit on the motorway.

According to the details, while traveling from Lahore to Karachi, the motorway police found Afridi violating speed limits on the highway and fined him Rs. 1,500.

The former cricketer gladly paid the fine and thanked the highway police for treating all citizens equally. He also asserted that everyone is treated equally by the law. Lala also took selfies with motorway police personnel.

Motorway police has been introducing different measures to curb violations on major highways. According to the WHO, data more than 30,000 people die in road accidents in Pakistan every year.